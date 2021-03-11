Ice Cream and Frozen DessertsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

It is expected that current retail value will increase in ice cream and frozen in desserts in 2020. However, this is expected to be largely driven by price increases, with current retail volume remaining the same as in 2019. Some product areas are expected to be affected more than others, as a result of COVID-19. Ice cream sold at foodservice outlets will see a dramatic fall in volume sales, as people go out less.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594707-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-costa-rica

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/commercial-aircraft-battery-management-system-bms-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cloud-computing-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail volume stagnant and foodservice severely hit due to COVID-19

Dos Pinos maintain its dominant value share by constantly innovating

Modern grocery retailers gain value share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice may not recover during the forecast period

Health and wellness shall drive innovation during the forecast period

The e-commerce space shall see a surge

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105