Global Computers and Peripherals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In the retail channel, the general trend for volume sales in 2020 is slower decline as a result of COVID-19 in Vietnam. Demand has improved slightly for computers and peripherals as working from home became common owing to the country’s social isolation guidelines. Moreover, the Ministry of Education and Training required that children continued to study online at home while schools were closed, leading to parents buying tablets or laptops to support their children’s learning. Laptops have in re…

Euromonitor International's Computers and Peripherals in Vietnam report

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers develop work and study environments at home

Dell well positioned as laptops see greater demand

Thriving gaming culture intensifies during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Companies to concentrate on high-end sales as general demand falls

Business sales to be boosted by global investment

Unit price growth to accelerate

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Computers by Category: Busines Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Laptops by Form Factor 2018-2020

Table 10 Sales of Tablets by Operating System 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Computers and Peripherals: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Computers and Peripherals: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Computers and Peripherals by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

…..continued

