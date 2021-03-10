Global Computers and Peripherals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Both desktops and laptops saw declines in 2020 due to short term out-of-stock issues arising from COVID-19, coupled with saturation. The laptops category saw less significant negative growth, however, as demand for such units was to some extent maintained by consumers increasingly working from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lightweight laptops maintained an edge over convertibles. Asus launched a variety of innovative models for its 30th anniversary towards the end of the review period,…

Euromonitor International’s Computers and Peripherals in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has negative impact on computers due to stock shortages in short term, but recovery expected from Q3 2020

Convenience store printing option and successful containment of COVID-19 stifles retail demand for printers

Gamers and designers represent key consumer segments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Computex 2020 cancelled – next event scheduled for June 2021

Working from home boosts demand for laptops, tablets suffer as a result of vague positioning

Gaming offers potential in post-pandemic environment, but constrained spending power may restrict upgrade purchases

CATEGORY DATA

