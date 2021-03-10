Global Computers and Peripherals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

After two years in which retail sales of computers and peripherals were in decline in both volume and value terms, 2020 is expected to register positive volume and value growth, heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. With many students and office workers in isolation in their homes, they have therefore been using an online education system or working at home, as recommended by the government. This has therefore been driving growth of computers and peripherals as the educational and working…

Euromonitor International’s Computers and Peripherals in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Working and studying from home due to COVID-19 provides impetus for category sales

Convertible laptops with an increasing presence in the category

Samsung and LG continue to lead, but multinationals losing share to small domestic firms

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continued positive growth rates expected as working from home remains more common, even after COVID-19

Gaming products likely to remain a positive factor for the overall category

COVID-19 pandemic results in strong growth for the e-commerce channel

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Computers by Category: Busines Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Laptops by Form Factor 2018-2020

Table 10 Sales of Tablets by Operating System 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Computers and Peripherals: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Computers and Peripherals: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Computers and Peripherals by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Computers by Category: Business Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Computers by Category: Busines Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Laptops by Form Factor 2020-2025

…..continued

