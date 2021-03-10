Global Computers and Peripherals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Computers and peripherals had recorded three years of retail volume declines prior to 2020. However, the country’s lockdowns as part of the measures against the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020 meant students and most employees have been forced to work at home during the pandemic. All educational institutions and many private and government organisations have implemented distance learning or home working as the country battled the pandemic. This boosted sales of tablets and laptops, especially in the f…

Euromonitor International's Computers and Peripherals in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

E-learning and remote working boost sales of laptops and tablets during the COVID-19 epidemic

Monitors receives a short-term boost from gamers seeking higher-quality display options during the pandemic

Companies continue to compete fiercely with regular new launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Accelerating declines likely for computers and peripherals as consumers rein in their spending going forward

Smartphones represent a threat to retail sales of tablets

Significant channel shift expected going forward

