Global Computers and Peripherals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Despite Coronavirus (COVID-19)’s negative impact on the economy and consumer confidence, computers and peripherals has seen some benefits from the outbreak of the global pandemic. While overall retail volume sales are predicted to continue to decline over 2020 as a whole, sales of computers and peripherals improved as lockdown saw a shift to remote working and studying. As non-essential retailers closed during lock down, there was a significant shift to e-commerce in computers. The rise in deman…

Euromonitor International’s Computers and Peripherals in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulates demand to meet needs of at-home working and studying

Shift to at-home working during lockdown accelerates business sales growth

Players look to strengthen their positions through greater focus on portable and ergonomic laptops

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers set to favour refresh of home office set-up with peripherals over the purchase of expensive new computers in the wake of COVID-19

Need for new hardware in post-Windows 7 environment is predicted to help drive purchases in business and retail channels

Growing gaming community offers development and growth potential for laptops and desktops

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Computers by Category: Busines Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Laptops by Form Factor 2018-2020

Table 10 Sales of Tablets by Operating System 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Computers and Peripherals: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Computers and Peripherals: % Volume 2017-2020

…..continued

