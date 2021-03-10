Global Computers and Peripherals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Computers and peripherals is expected to record further volume decline in 2020. The end of support for Windows 7 added momentum to the generally decreasing computer sales in Q4 of 2019 and the start of 2020. New computers with Windows 10, however, have seen an increase in sales. Demand for computers and peripherals started to grow strongly in March 2020 with the switch to learning and working from home due to COVID-19. For the year as a whole, however, sales are still expected to be in decline,…

Euromonitor International's Computers and Peripherals in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Further decline despite short-term boost due to COVID-19

Premium laptops that offer greater functionality performing well

Lenovo Magyarország leads with a wide product range

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Essentials to be prioritised due to the economic impact of COVID-19

Increasing popularity of higher-end models

Further potential for desktops restricted by Hungarians’ preference for self-built models

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Computers by Category: Busines Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Laptops by Form Factor 2018-2020

…..continued

