Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Volume sales of ice cream are set to drop in Lithuania in 2020, as the closure of schools and more consumers working from home has impacted sales of impulse ice cream, the largest part of these products in volume terms. This is being offset to a degree by ongoing volume growth in take-home ice cream, as consumers indulge themselves at home, but retail restrictions and the inconvenience of social distancing mean that growth in take-home has not been as dynamic as hoped, given the relatively good…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Impulse sales of ice cream and frozen desserts hit hardest by COVID-19

Ongoing health trends help premiumisation trends, and support value growth

Innovation and Instagram helping sales in Lithuania

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dietary trends set to strengthen for ice cream development

Potential for frozen desserts to enter retail channels

Change seasonal alignment can negate bad summers and build sales

CATEGORY DATA

