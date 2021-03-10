Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sugar confectionery will see positive, and even higher, growth in most categories in 2020 despite the severe reduction in people’s mobility that has occurred since the government put measures in place to decrease that mobility and prevent people from gathering (no schools, work from home, no entertainment services or events, etc) as a result of COVID-19. Sugar confectionery is often sold at street stalls, traffic intersections and at check-out counters of many sales points including supermarkets…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859139-sugar-confectionery-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-jewelry-and-silverware-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2030-2021-02-18

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-software-defined-radio-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sugar Confectionery in Mexico

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite severe reduction in mobility impacting impulse purchases, sugar confectionery sees higher growth in most categories in 2020

Pastilles, gums, jellies and chews and “other” sugar confectionery benefit from new product launches, notably Skittles Zombie from Mars, just in time for Halloween

Grupo Bimbo maintains its lead and announces split of its savoury snacks brand from its confectionery division in 2019

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong current value performance and moderate volume growth over the forecast period, driven by pastilles, gums, jellies and chews and “other” sugar confectionery

Recent formation of Mars Wrigley Confectionery results in greater consolidation of sugar confectionery landscape

Online sales increase during the pandemic in 2020, but traditional grocery retailers remains the dominant channel for sales of sugar confectionery

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105