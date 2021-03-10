Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Volume sales of gum slightly declined in 2020 as people’s mobility was severely impacted when pandemic-related lockdowns and home seclusion measures were put in place. However, volume growth of chewing gum merely stagnated while bubble gum sales declined. This is more in keeping with current trends whereby parents are discouraging children from chewing bubble gum and young consumers in general are less inclined to chew gum in general than it is a direct result of COVID-19. Volume sales have been…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Gum in Mexico

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduction in impulse sales due to reduced mobility and store traffic during COVID-19 lockdowns have some, but not a significant impact on gum sales in 2020

Chewing gum outperforms bubble gum as it has a healthier image and greater functionality than bubble gum, which parents are discouraging children from chewing

In highly consolidated landscape, Mondelez International maintains dominance with four leading brands in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing loss of popularity among younger consumers and pending labelling changes highlighting sugar content dampen prospects for gum going forward

Gum manufacturers likely to develop new flavours and adopt more eco-friendly product formulas and production methods to attract younger consumers

Wider distribution should continue benefitting Orbit, but its appeal may be limited among budget-minded consumers due to its comparatively high price

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-202

….….Continued

