Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Volume sales of gum have been hit hard by COVID-19 in 2020. These products are frequently bought as impulse purchases, and almost always consumed outside the home. As a result of quarantine, the closure of educational institutes and people working from home where possible, retail footfall and consumption occasions have dwindled, and sales have dipped. Per capita consumption of these products in Lithuania is already low, and there is no strong underlying demand.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Gum in Lithuania
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Drop in retail footfall accelerates existing negative trends
COVID-19 likely to sharpen consumer health concerns over 2020
Limited product development continues to slow growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Healthier positioned products could bring back consumers
Concentration set to rise, although private label making gains as offer becomes more credible
Innovation needs to examine the older consumer
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….….Continued
