Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Volume sales of gum have been hit hard by COVID-19 in 2020. These products are frequently bought as impulse purchases, and almost always consumed outside the home. As a result of quarantine, the closure of educational institutes and people working from home where possible, retail footfall and consumption occasions have dwindled, and sales have dipped. Per capita consumption of these products in Lithuania is already low, and there is no strong underlying demand.

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Gum in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Drop in retail footfall accelerates existing negative trends

COVID-19 likely to sharpen consumer health concerns over 2020

Limited product development continues to slow growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier positioned products could bring back consumers

Concentration set to rise, although private label making gains as offer becomes more credible

Innovation needs to examine the older consumer

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

