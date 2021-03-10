Global Savoury Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

PepsiCo Inc will continue to lead savoury snacks in Georgia in 2020. The company’s lead will be underpinned by its strong advertising campaigns and offer of a wide brand portfolio in savoury snacks. Its Lay’s, Khrusteam, Doritos and Ruffles brands all enjoy high availability and strong advertising support, including sponsorships of sports activities. Furthermore, these products are frequently displayed on branded shelf islands in modern grocery retailers, which will help increase their visibilit…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Savoury Snacks in Georgia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

PepsiCo will continue to lead savoury snacks in Georgia in 2020

Niche savoury snacks will grow current retail value share in 2020, thanks to the expansion of supermarkets

Potato chips will benefit from advertising and promotional support in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low entry barriers will encourage fragmentation into the forecast period but leaders unlikely to be seriously challenged

Generics may grow sales but much will depend on modern grocery retailers’ strategies

Health issues are unlikely to be a strong factor into the forecast period and salty snacks are expected to remain popular

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

