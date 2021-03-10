Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Ice cream and frozen desserts in Russia saw a strongly fluctuating performance during the review period. Its impressive growth in 2018 when Russia hosted the FIFA World Cup was followed by a much more subdued performance in 2019 as sales returned to normal growth levels. In 2020, ice cream and frozen desserts is expected to benefit from the COVID-19 lockdown, with consumers having to stay at home, watching television and entertaining themselves. Before 2020, consumption of ice cream was graduall…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859126-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/private-contract-security-service-market-2021-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solid-tumor-therapeutics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 reinforces the existing shift towards take-home ice cream

New product developments aim to counter ice cream’s seasonality and attract consumers of other snacks

Leading positions ensured by new launches and capacity expansion

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Opportunity for exports in view of consumers’ declining purchasing power

Milk and dairy regulations force manufacturers to revise their portfolios which will lead to higher quality

HW and other niche ice cream categories have development opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Ice Cream by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Distribution of Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2020-

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105