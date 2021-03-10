Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Volume sales of chocolate confectionery will slow down considerably in 2020 compared to growth seen in the previous two years, as government measures taken at the onset of COVID-19 and largely continuing have severely reduced mobility, street and store traffic and prevented people from gathering (including going to school and attending entertainment venues). Impulse buying of chocolate confectionery, which is often sold at street stalls, traffic intersections and at check-out counters at many po…
Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Chocolate Confectionery in Mexico
Euromonitor International
December 2020
2020 IMPACT
Chocolate confectionery performs well despite slump in volume growth in 2020 with onset of COVID-19 restrictions affecting mobility, store traffic and impulse purchases
While Mars Wrigley maintains its recent lead in chocolate confectionery, Nestlé takes initiative to increase the percentage of Mexican cocoa it utilises in local production
Ferrero continues to benefit from expansion and local sourcing, and plans to invest MXN450 million to expand its plant in Guanajuato
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chocolate confectionery is expected to continue outperforming sugar confectionery and gum as it is perceived as a more nutritious and natural indulgence snack
Tablets is set to see the highest growth over the forecast period, boosted by growing demand for gourmet-type products in line with health and wellness trend
Companies alert to possibility that new labelling regulations may cause negative incentives to pursue product reformulations using sweeteners instead of sugar
