Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Volume sales of chocolate confectionery will slow down considerably in 2020 compared to growth seen in the previous two years, as government measures taken at the onset of COVID-19 and largely continuing have severely reduced mobility, street and store traffic and prevented people from gathering (including going to school and attending entertainment venues). Impulse buying of chocolate confectionery, which is often sold at street stalls, traffic intersections and at check-out counters at many po…

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chocolate Confectionery in Mexico

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chocolate confectionery performs well despite slump in volume growth in 2020 with onset of COVID-19 restrictions affecting mobility, store traffic and impulse purchases

While Mars Wrigley maintains its recent lead in chocolate confectionery, Nestlé takes initiative to increase the percentage of Mexican cocoa it utilises in local production

Ferrero continues to benefit from expansion and local sourcing, and plans to invest MXN450 million to expand its plant in Guanajuato

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chocolate confectionery is expected to continue outperforming sugar confectionery and gum as it is perceived as a more nutritious and natural indulgence snack

Tablets is set to see the highest growth over the forecast period, boosted by growing demand for gourmet-type products in line with health and wellness trend

Companies alert to possibility that new labelling regulations may cause negative incentives to pursue product reformulations using sweeteners instead of sugar

