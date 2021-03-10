Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Consumers are likely to increasingly look for indications on packaging that gum products are sugar-free in 2020, due to growing awareness of the health benefits associated with sugar-free gum consumption. Consumers will be attracted by sugar-free gum’s breath-freshening properties and concerns regarding the direct impact of sugarised gum on the teeth.

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Gum in Georgia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Concerns over the dangers of sugarised gum causes boon in sales of sugar-free products

Wrigley Jr Co will maintain the highest current retail value share in 2020 while Cadbury’s will follow close behind

Perfetti Van Melle will maintain third rank by focusing on younger consumers, but will still lose current retail value share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation and strong advertising expected to drive retail volume sales of gum in the forecast period

Chewing gum will continue to be an impulse purchase into the forecast period

Gum is expected to see stable growth into the forecast period, and won’t be impacted by currency fluctuations

CATEGORY DATA

