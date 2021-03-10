Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Consumers are likely to increasingly look for indications on packaging that gum products are sugar-free in 2020, due to growing awareness of the health benefits associated with sugar-free gum consumption. Consumers will be attracted by sugar-free gum’s breath-freshening properties and concerns regarding the direct impact of sugarised gum on the teeth.
Euromonitor International’s Gum in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Gum in Georgia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Concerns over the dangers of sugarised gum causes boon in sales of sugar-free products
Wrigley Jr Co will maintain the highest current retail value share in 2020 while Cadbury’s will follow close behind
Perfetti Van Melle will maintain third rank by focusing on younger consumers, but will still lose current retail value share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Innovation and strong advertising expected to drive retail volume sales of gum in the forecast period
Chewing gum will continue to be an impulse purchase into the forecast period
Gum is expected to see stable growth into the forecast period, and won’t be impacted by currency fluctuations
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
….….Continued
