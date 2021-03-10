Global Drinking Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The leading company in drinking milk products in 2020 will continue to be Sante GMT Products, which will see a current retail value share gain in 2020. A local manufacturer of dairy products, the company is expected to maintain its position and even develop faster than overall drinking milk products. Sante offers one line – its eponymous brand – which has mid-priced positioning. Its popularity has been earned through many years of presence in dairy in Georgia. In addition, widespread availabilit…
Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Drinking Milk Products in Georgia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sante will continue to benefit from long-standing presence and extensive dairy portfolio
Wimm-Bill-Dann will maintain its second rank in drinking milk in 2020, leading flavoured milk
Powder milk demand will decline in 2020 as consumer health awareness rises
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Local companies expected to increase retail volume share in milk into the forecast period
Door-to-door delivery will suffer as more trustworthy alternatives rise, which will boost packaged milk sales into the forecast period
Increasing health awareness will impact drinking milk into the forecast period, reducing demand for full fat milk
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
….….Continued
