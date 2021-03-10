Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Seasonality will remains a key factor constraining the growth potential of ice cream and frozen desserts in 2020. This is not solely due to lower demand outside of hotter months but also because buying ice cream after September is very difficult, with many stores replacing these products with other frozen food. Some imported ice cream products are notably available only in the largest hypermarkets outside of the summer months. Most independent small grocers are located in small outlets with litt…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

