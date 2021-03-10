Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Seasonality will remains a key factor constraining the growth potential of ice cream and frozen desserts in 2020. This is not solely due to lower demand outside of hotter months but also because buying ice cream after September is very difficult, with many stores replacing these products with other frozen food. Some imported ice cream products are notably available only in the largest hypermarkets outside of the summer months. Most independent small grocers are located in small outlets with litt…
Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Georgia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Seasonality needs to be overcome to achieve greater demand
Cartu-Universali will continue to lead ice cream in Georgia in 2020, with wide distribution in stores
Companies are likely to develop premium and targeted products in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The seasonality of ice cream may be reduced into the forecast period if supermarkets push for year-round sales
Local brands set to remain key, with Barambo expected to gain share thanks to strong marketing
Packaged frozen desserts will struggle into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2020-2025
….….Continued
