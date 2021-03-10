Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to benefit yoghurt and sour milk products in terms of current value growth. As many Danes have been working from Q2, snacking has likely risen as to make home confinement more enjoyable. As yoghurt and sour milk products are very easy and quick to consume, consumers have likely been eating more a day out of boredom, meaning Danes have been having to purchase them more frequently or in larger quantities. Additionally, as yoghurt was once a popular snack in wor…
Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Denmark
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Yoghurt and sour milk sales driven through retail during lockdown
Domestic player Naturmælk suffers from the pandemic as foodservice demand drops
Demand for kefir helps boost sales of sour milk products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic unrest will cause difficulties for yoghurt and sour milk products at the beginning of the forecast period
Flavoured yoghurt will be hampered by the growing awareness of health
Lactose-free yoghurt will continue to grow in demand due to free from trend
CATEGORY DATA
