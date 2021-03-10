Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to benefit yoghurt and sour milk products in terms of current value growth. As many Danes have been working from Q2, snacking has likely risen as to make home confinement more enjoyable. As yoghurt and sour milk products are very easy and quick to consume, consumers have likely been eating more a day out of boredom, meaning Danes have been having to purchase them more frequently or in larger quantities. Additionally, as yoghurt was once a popular snack in wor…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Denmark

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Yoghurt and sour milk sales driven through retail during lockdown

Domestic player Naturmælk suffers from the pandemic as foodservice demand drops

Demand for kefir helps boost sales of sour milk products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic unrest will cause difficulties for yoghurt and sour milk products at the beginning of the forecast period

Flavoured yoghurt will be hampered by the growing awareness of health

Lactose-free yoghurt will continue to grow in demand due to free from trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

