Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sales of chocolate confectionery are set to drop steeply in 2020, following the broadly positive average growth rates achieved over the review period. The decline is linked to the onset of COVID-19, and the Lithuanian government’s rapid response to the onset of the pandemic. This saw the closure of all shops and businesses, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies and veterinary pharmacies. Restrictions only began to ease at the end of April, but lockdown only ended in mid-July. In addit…

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chocolate Confectionery in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown and consumer uncertainty limit spending

Rising health awareness lowers consumption, but increases interest in better quality chocolate confectionery

Premiumisation and added value still important trends, despite consumers trading down in pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustainability trends set to become more normalised, driving value growth

Packaging and formats offer opportunity to recapture older consumers

Product development will continue to focus on innovation and indulgence

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

