Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sugar confectionery is increasingly dominated by imports from Russia rather than Ukraine. This is due to the more convenient logistics involved in importing products from Russia, thus increasing competition in terms of unit prices. Despite this, Roshen Kondyterska Korporatsia from Ukraine is likely to increase its current retail value share in 2020, with its Roshen and Barbaris brands both performing well. This is in spite of a legislative change in packaging which saw Roshen have to withdraw it…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sugar Confectionery in Georgia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Roshen Kondyterska Korporatsia will lead sugar confectionery in 2020

Medicated confectionery will see strong retail value sales in 2020

Sugar confectionery unlikely to be badly hit by COVID-19, maintaining popularity as an affordable indulgence

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Awareness of health and wellness is likely to grow among parents into the forecast period, but growth of sugar confectionery is still expected

Unpackaged products will still dominate sugar confectionery sales in the near forecast period, though proposed legislation may damage this format

Barambo expected to face price fluctuations into the forecast period, though Georgian heritage may boost popularity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

