Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks will largely benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall. Current value growth rates are expected to rise for a number of reasons. Firstly, as the key retail distributors of the category have remained open, consumers have been able to continue purchasing sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks. Similarly, as lockdown has created extended periods of free time, this has likely led consumers to snack more often out of boredom. The streaming pla…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859092-sweet-biscuits-snack-bars-and-fruit-snacks-in-denmark

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/platinum-catalysts-market-2021-global-major-suppliers-analysis-income-trends-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-statistics-software-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Denmark

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sweet biscuits and fruit snacks will largely benefit in 2020 from lockdown, whilst snack bars suffers from consumer confinement

Bisca remains leading player in 2020 whilst the health and wellness trend impacts innovation

E-commerce gathers pace due to lockdown whilst forecourt retailers loses value share due to travel restrictions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sweet biscuits will fall in demand post lockdown whilst snack bars perform well as consumers return to focusing on healthy eating

High sugar content of fruit snacks will sway some consumers away from purchasing at the beginning of the forecast period

Protein/energy bars will perform well over the forecast period despite high calorie content

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Snack Bars by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105