Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Chocolate with toys is expected to be the most dynamic chocolate confectionery in 2020, and the strongly-promoted tablets will also see strong growth. The positioning of these products close to checkouts encourages impulse purchases, and constant promotional support will further contribute to chocolate confectionery’s performance in 2020. These categories, particularly tablets, are also likely to benefit from a wide variety of tastes and packaging presentations, appealing to inquisitive consumer…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chocolate Confectionery in Georgia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chocolate with toys leads chocolate confectionery, as retail volume sales of boxed assortments likely to decline

Health awareness will grow in Georgia in 2020, impacting chocolate confectionery along with religious fasting

Mars will continue to lead chocolate confectionery in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers are increasingly likely to shift to healthier snacks into the forecast period, though the transition is expected to be gradual

With high levels of chocolate confectionery imported into Georgia, price fluctuations are expected into the forecast period

Unpackaged chocolate confectionery is likely to continue to decline

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

….….Continued

