Global Store Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Store cards continue to decline as a consequence of their cannibalisation by other types of financial cards. The other types of card are considered more attractive to consumers, given their greater levels of flexibility, with it only being possible to use some store cards in certain chains or even stores, which limits their usage and appeal. This trend was being consolidated during 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic driving it.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264634-store-cards-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Italy report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/content-pre-moderation-solution-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-headlamps-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers increasingly favour other types of financial cards

Store card use driven by consumers buying more online during the pandemic

Contactless transactions on the rise during 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Store cards will continue to be cannibalised by other cards

As consumers reduce their number of financial cards, store cards look likely to increasingly lose out

Retailers to fight back with cheaper and improved products and services

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Store Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Store Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Store Cards: Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 7 Forecast Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Store Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Store Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Store Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Financial card payments continue to increase their share of overall consumer spending

M-commerce continues to record dynamic growth

Players look to help customers affected by the pandemic and its economic impact

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 11 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 12 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 13 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 14 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 15 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 16 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 18 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 19 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105