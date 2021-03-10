Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Snack bars is likely to see high retail volume sales in 2020, capitalising on their modern image and increased availability. The expansion of modern retail and improvements in the standard of living will bring snack bars to the shelves of a growing number of grocery retailers and some drugstores/parapharmacies during 2020. However, these products are likely to remain marginal in 2020. Consumers in Georgia are not familiar with such products, and mostly expect a chocolate bar inside such packagin…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859084-sweet-biscuits-snack-bars-and-fruit-snacks-in-georgia

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chemical-plating-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-logistics-software-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Georgia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Snack bars will see strong retail volume growth in 2020, due to increased availability

Fruit snacks is likely to see the strongest current retail value growth in 2020, as traditional fruit snacks move to packaged format

Mondelez will continue to lead sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks in 2020, with local brands likely to gain popularity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Smaller companies likely to struggle into the forecast period, due to the higher costs of supermarkets

Retail volume sales of snack bars and processed fruit snacks is expected to rise into the forecast period

Local brands will perform well into the forecast period, with Kareli Agro Industry expected to see strong retail volume sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Snack Bars by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Biscuits and Snack Bars by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105