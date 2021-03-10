Global Other Dairy Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Despite strong competition and new product developments, Sante GMT Products is expected to maintain very strong advertising, and thus will continue to lead yoghurt and sour milk in 2020. The major generator of Sante’s sales in other dairy will continue to be cream – which is close to maturity in Georgia. Consumers trust the player’s dairy brands, and this trust, combined with widespread availability and

the best positions on the shelves of both traditional and modern grocery retailers, will unde…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Sante will maintain lead in 2020 with extensive product range and established trust

Health awareness will continue to grow in Georgia in 2020, with yoghurt and sour milk expected to see new products launching in line with this trend

Growing availability boosts coffee whiteners, while condensed milk faces maturity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lower-income consumers will maintain demand for products made from powder milk, despite unhealthy image

Local players focussing on cream may see current retail value shares slide into the forecast period

Lack of chilled storage will be a disadvantage for independent small grocers into the forecast period

