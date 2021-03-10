Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Overall, sugar confectionery is anticipated to benefit from the pandemic as current value growth rates increase in 2020. Despite lockdown implementations in Q2, the key retail distributors have been permitted to stay open, meaning consumers have still been able to easily access sugar confectionery. Similarly, lockdown has led to many consumers snacking more out of boredom and as a means to manage stress through comfort eating. Liquorice is anticipated to perform the best in 2020 overall in terms…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar confectionery largely benefits in 2020 from the pandemic, however some product areas suffer in response to lockdown

Haribo Lakrids maintains lead whilst organic sugar confectionery continues growing

Pick and mix sales are prohibited under lockdown due to the possibility of contamination

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Mints and lollipops will recover from as soon as 2021 as daily routines return to normal

Cross-border trade will likely lead the government to bring in new tax policies over the forecast period

Organic sugar confectionery will gather pace over the forecast period in response to the outbreak

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

