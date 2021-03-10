Global Savoury Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Savoury snacks overall will be negatively impacted in 2020 by the pandemic in terms of current value growth. Although lockdown has caused a surge in Danes’ snacking habits, it has caused a shift in the type of snacks Danes have been eating. For example, nuts, seeds and trail mixes, which prior to the pandemic was popular amongst health-conscious consumers, is expected to see current value decline in 2020 overall. As many Danes have been working from home since Q2, they have likely been snacking…

Euromonitor International's Savoury Snacks in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Savoury Snacks in Denmark

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown changes consumers’ snacking preferences in 2020 as healthy snacking is replaced with indulgent snacking, which negatively benefits savoury snacks overall

Domestic player Kims continues to lead in 2020 due to consumer familiarity and a wide presence across savour snacks

Nuts drops in demand in 2020 despite lower unit prices as consumers favour more indulgent snacks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Savoury snacks will recover overall from as soon as 2021 as consumers return to their pre lockdown snacking habits

Nuts, seeds and trail mixes will benefit from the health and wellness trend over the forecast period

Potato chips will underperform over the forecast period as Danes prioritise their health

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

