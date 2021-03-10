Global Baby Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Nestlé will continue to lead baby food in 2020, but it is likely to see its current retail value share eroded. While a high level of trust has been earned in the past, with perceived high quality and widespread availability underpinning the long-standing popularity of Nestlé’s products, less expensive alternatives will continue to gain consumer interest and trust in 2020. Nestlé has not managed to keep abreast of developments in baby food, as it is more strongly present in more mature areas. Dev…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Baby Food in Georgia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Nestlé will retain its lead in 2020, but its current retail value share will continue to slide

Pharmacies will lead retail volume sales of baby food in 2020

Prepared baby food will see strong current retail value growth in 2020, though dried baby food will continue to lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience and value-adding products will remain an important factor influencing retail volume sales of baby food into the forecast period

Baby food will remain dominated by imported products into the forecast period

Prepared food will be boosted by increased availability into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

