Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Chocolate confectionery is anticipated to perform well in terms of current value growth rates in 2020 overall, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. When lockdown was implemented in Q2 2020, many Danes began working from home and those unable to work remotely were receiving money from the government. Consequently, the snacking culture has likely rocketed due to the extended periods of confinement. Danes typically consume more food over the weekend compared to over the week. Since the beginning of lockd…

Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chocolate Confectionery in Denmark

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chocolate confectionery benefits in 2020 due to increased snacking consumption sparked by lockdown

Tom Gruppen remains leading player whilst innovation continues pushing the boundaries of chocolate confectionery further

Danes forced to shop domestically amidst lockdown as German border closes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chocolate confectionery will continue performing well over the forecast period as the government reduces taxes

Dark chocolate could fall in demand as awareness surrounding the product leads to a loss of its healthy status

E-commerce will gather pace over the forecast period as many Danes will still be afraid of contracting the virus

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

