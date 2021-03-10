Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, gum was underperforming in terms of current value growth, with only marginal increases each year. Gum continued to suffer from declining demand as consumers’ preference for other types of snacks gained traction. Limited innovation over the review period in both chewing gum and bubble gum has meant a lack of interest, with the latter particularly associated an unhealthy lifestyle due to its high sugar content. Despite bubble gum being primarily aimed at children, t…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Gum in Denmark

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Gums sees current value sales decline in 2020 as lockdown implementations decrease demand

Mondelez Danmark remains leading player in 2020 whilst domestic player True Gum suffers as a result of COVID-19

E-commerce benefits from lockdown whilst the key retail distributors see value shares fall despite being permitted to stay open

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chewing gum will recover immediately whilst bubble gum takes longer post lockdown

Organic gum will gain popularity over the forecast period

Innovation over the forecast period is expected to boost consumer interest

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

