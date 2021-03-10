Global Pre-Paid Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Contactless payments with pre-paid cards have been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers looked for payments considered more hygienic and easy to make. During lockdown such payments have been mostly made within stores that remained open, such as food retailers, pharmacies and other small shops. Contactless payments are expected to become a consolidated habit among Italian consumers over the forecast period. Security is also considered a priority in order to make contactless payments an e…
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Italy report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Contactless payments receive additional impetus from the pandemic
Pre-paid cards considered as a safe option for making online payments
Average spend per transaction declining during the pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Public transport to see growing use of pre-paid cards
Authorities will encourage digital payments as a means to shrinking the shadow economy
Security of pre-paid cards will help drive digital payment use
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Financial card payments continue to increase their share of overall consumer spending
M-commerce continues to record dynamic growth
Players look to help customers affected by the pandemic and its economic impact
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
