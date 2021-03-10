Global Pre-Paid Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Contactless payments with pre-paid cards have been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers looked for payments considered more hygienic and easy to make. During lockdown such payments have been mostly made within stores that remained open, such as food retailers, pharmacies and other small shops. Contactless payments are expected to become a consolidated habit among Italian consumers over the forecast period. Security is also considered a priority in order to make contactless payments an e…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264617-pre-paid-cards-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Italy report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/passenger-relation-management-prm-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-submerged-sump-pumps-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Contactless payments receive additional impetus from the pandemic

Pre-paid cards considered as a safe option for making online payments

Average spend per transaction declining during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Public transport to see growing use of pre-paid cards

Authorities will encourage digital payments as a means to shrinking the shadow economy

Security of pre-paid cards will help drive digital payment use

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 11 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 12 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 13 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Financial card payments continue to increase their share of overall consumer spending

M-commerce continues to record dynamic growth

Players look to help customers affected by the pandemic and its economic impact

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 29 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 30 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 31 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 32 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 33 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 34 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105