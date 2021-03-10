Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Retail value and volume growth in all areas is set to be stifled by the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, with all areas predicted to see lower levels of growth than in 2019.

Euromonitor International's Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion and financial concerns stifle growth for ice cream and frozen desserts in 2020

The seasonality of ice cream sales remains a barrier to growth, with social distancing and the requirement to wear a mask in 2020, further reducing summer sales

Private label share increases as Unilever has fridges removed from independent small grocers, and price sensitivity increases in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth is set to peak in 2021, as ice cream and frozen desserts recover from the impact of COVID-19

Impulse ice cream set to recover, as single portion dairy ice cream leads retail value and volume sales across the forecast period

Private label players set to benefit from enhanced visibility in independent small grocery stores, and performance may be boosted by increased price-sensitivity

CATEGORY DATA

….….Continued

