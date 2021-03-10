Global Sweet Spreads in Taiwan Market Research Report 2021

summary

After three years of retail volume decline, sweet spreads has reverted to growth in 2020, with the current value growth rate also improving. However, the increase has not been significant. The COVID-19 pandemic has been well-controlled in Taiwan and everyday life remains close to normal, with social distancing but no lockdown implemented. Unlike in some categories, sweet spreads has not seen panic-buying and stockpiling in case of lockdown, as these are not considered essential food ingredients…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689645-sweet-spreads-in-taiwan

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/beard-trimmer-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nonclinical-homecare-software-market-estimation-2021-2027-applications-size-share-price-trends-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-veterinary-warming-systems-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/solar-pv-mounting-systems-global-market-segmentation-major-players-applications-and-analysis-2021-2026-2021-02-16

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite COVID-19, the retail growth rates in sweet spreads increase only slightly

Declining local honey production leads to a switch to imported honey

International players are losing share to local companies offering high quality

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A slight slowdown in retail growth, but not to review period levels

Local players set to gain share in nut and seed based spreads

Local culture creates opportunities for niche local brands in jams and preserves

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105