Global Sweet Spreads in Taiwan Market Research Report 2021

After three years of retail volume decline, sweet spreads has reverted to growth in 2020, with the current value growth rate also improving. However, the increase has not been significant. The COVID-19 pandemic has been well-controlled in Taiwan and everyday life remains close to normal, with social distancing but no lockdown implemented. Unlike in some categories, sweet spreads has not seen panic-buying and stockpiling in case of lockdown, as these are not considered essential food ingredients…
Euromonitor International's Sweet Spreads in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Despite COVID-19, the retail growth rates in sweet spreads increase only slightly
Declining local honey production leads to a switch to imported honey
International players are losing share to local companies offering high quality
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A slight slowdown in retail growth, but not to review period levels
Local players set to gain share in nut and seed based spreads
Local culture creates opportunities for niche local brands in jams and preserves
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….Continued
