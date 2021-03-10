Global Hot Drinks market- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

The off-trade consumer base for other hot drinks in Bosnia-Herzegovina is dominated by children. Whilst some adults consume these drinks for nostalgia sake (the Kraš Ekspres brand was very popular amongst today’s adults when they were children), children are the main consumers. As a result of the area’s stable positioning and consumer base, other hot drinks saw moderate growth throughout most of the review period.

Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Toc

Other Hot Drinks in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Euromonitor International

November 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Children Are the Main Consumers of Off-trade Other Hot Drinks

Chocolate-based Flavoured Powder Drinks Remains the Only Category

Foodservice Outperforms Off-trade With Its Wide Consumer Base

Competitive Landscape

Nestlé Maintains Its Top Spot, Despite Losing Slight Share in 2019

Further Growth for Webb Candy, Whilst Private Label Declines

On-trade Competitive Landscape Is Very Different With No Large Brands

Category Data

Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2019..continue

