Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Volume growth is predicted to suffer in 2020, as COVID-19 limits consumers need for gum outside of the home. This is predicted to lead to negative retail volume growth for gum as a whole, with bubble gum expected to record flat rate retail volume growth, and chewing gum set to experience a significant decline in retail volume growth.

Euromonitor International's Gum in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Gum in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar-free gum traditionally performs well due to the health trend; however, home seclusion during COVID-19 means consumers have less need to rely on gum

Convenience and easy packaging to use on-the-go fail to boost volume sales, as consumers have less need for on-the-go products in Q1 and Q2 of 2020

Mars Romania continues to dominate, however, Halls records the highest growth in 2020, becoming a growing threat to the leader

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value and volume growth is set to recover from 2021, as consumers require on-the-go purchases once more

The health and wellness trend is predicted to pick up, boosting sales of premium offerings across the forecast period, despite increased price-sensitivity

The offer of convenience will maintain the performance of gum across the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

