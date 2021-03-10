Global Drinking Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Drinking milk products is not yet mature, as consumption of milk products is still low on a national level. However, urban dwellers will continue to have more access to drinking milk products in 2020 than most people in rural areas. Therefore, the consumption of drinking milk products in cities will remain higher than it is in the countryside. Fresh milk will continue to see the highest rate of consumption per capita in 2020, though powder milk’s performance will also improve as many consumers t…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Drinking Milk Products in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Milk alternatives will thrive in 2020, while demand for fresh milk will remain stable

New companies with a focus on other dairy products will start investing in drinking milk in 2020

Centrale Danone will recover from the boycott in 2020, while Cooperative COPAG will continue to perform strongly

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Current retail value growth anticipated in all drinking milk products, but fresh milk retail volume will continue to slightly decline

Lactose free milk is expected to struggle into the forecast period

Moroccan Ministry will step up to prevent fraudulent sales of milk made from reconstituted powder into the forecast period, increasing trust in drinking milk

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

