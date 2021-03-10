Global Drinking Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Flavoured milk drinks has continued to decline in 2020 despite most areas of packaged food enjoying increased demand due to the home seclusion created by COVID-19. Due to an increase in consumers working from home and with school closures as a result of COVID-19, demand shifted from flavoured milk drinks, which are typically sold in an RTD format. to other products. With flavoured milk drinks perceived to be unhealthy, and with consumers having more time to prepare drinks at home, some consumers…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Drinking Milk Products in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Flavoured milk drinks continues to struggle while other products flourish under home seclusion

Government pushes fresh milk as local dairy farmers come under pressure

Milk alternatives continues to benefit from healthy image

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Drinking milk products set for mixed performance with health at the heart of matters

Meiji and Megmilk set to fight it out for the lead over the forecast period

Milk alternatives thriving as competition expands with entry of Danone

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

