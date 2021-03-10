Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Romania had a lockdown introduced in March 2020, when a state of emergency was declared, and all non-essential services were stopped, with shopping centres and non-essential retailers closed. To leave the home, consumers needed a written statement declaring why, and this included visiting essential grocery retailers. This caused many consumers to pay extra attention to their budgets, leading to several areas in chocolate confectionery in 2020, predicted to see stifled growth as a result of the C…

Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chocolate Confectionery in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Countlines suffer from a lack of on-the-go moments during the COVID-19 outbreak, however, premium offerings increase, boosting growth for tablets in 2020

Seasonal chocolate sales suffer as the governments’ COVID-19 recommendations state that families should stay at home during seasonal periods

Mondelez Romania SA retains its top spot, as local players benefit from affordable price-points during the outbreak of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

There is a growing opportunity for domestic players which can offer lower price-points during a time of economic recession

Chocolate pouches and bags are predicted to recover, recording the highest levels of growth, as consumers socialise with friends and extended family once more

Countlines will recover from negative volume growth, as they offer instant gratification to consumers, during a time of economic hardship

