Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Chocolate confectionery continues to develop in Morocco in 2020 as a result of the intensive marketing strategies of leading brands, particularly Mondelez Maroc. Strong marketing campaigns for its Milka product, along with its good distribution network across the country and strong social media presence, will allow Mondelez Maroc to gain a greater current retail value share in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chocolate Confectionery in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Marketing strategies will be important for brand development in 2020, and Dislog will maintain its lead of chocolate confectionery

Affordability will be key in countlines and boxed assortments in 2020

COVID-19 boosted retail volume sales of chocolate confectionery in Q2 2020, as consumers spent more time at home

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy eating trend expected to continue into the forecast period, and prompt the growth of dark and organic chocolate confectionery

Smuggled chocolate confectionery may threaten retail volume sales, while Morocco will encourage international investment into the forecast period

Increasing interest in premium products will drive growth into the forecast period, with private label brands will increase retail volume sales

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

