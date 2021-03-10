Global Cheese Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Cheese is set to see strong growth in retail volume and current value terms in 2020 with sales boosted by home seclusion. The demand for cheese, especially products used for cooking, such as cream cheese and grated cheese, has increased as people spend more time cooking and baking at home due to the closure of schools and businesses. As foodservice and business and education institutions reopen, eating occasions that shifted into the home will likely shift back. However, with disposable income c…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858339-cheese-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-circular-saw-motor-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2027-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ready-meal-trays-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Cheese in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumption switches from foodservice to the home in response to COVID-19

The healthy image of cheese driving interest

Foodservice sales suffer as outlets forced to close

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cheese still full of potential as awareness of its various options and uses grows

Cheese-based dishes expected to become more common in foodservice

Economic Partnership Agreement to have a positive impact on imported cheese in the long-term

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Unprocessed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105