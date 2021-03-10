Global Baby Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Retail volume sales of baby food are expected to continue to rise in 2020, with milk formula, dried and prepared food all attracting a wide consumer base. The purchasing decisions of parents will largely be influenced by doctors’ recommendations, along with word-of-mouth advice from other parents. Nan baby milk formula is a brand that will continue to enjoy positive word of mouth in Morocco in 2020. It is strongly recommended on social media, with parents satisfied with the quality of this brand…
Euromonitor International's Baby Food in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Baby Food in Morocco
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Baby food will continue growing in Morocco in 2020, with word-of-mouth important
Growing up milk formula will see slowest growth in 2020, partly due to bad publicity
Nestlé will maintain lead in 2020 on strength of trusted brands and long-lasting consumer relationship, though Agro-Food will also gain current retail value shares
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Current retail value growth expected to gradually increase into the forecast period due to consistent demand
UHT milk may pose a threat to growing up milk formula into the forecast period
Growth in purchasing power and number of working mothers will boost sales of milk formula into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….….Continued
