Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Although Centrale Danone will continue to lose current retail value share in 2020, the company will retain its lead of yoghurt and sour milk in Morocco. While still recovering from the 2018 boycott on its high prices, Centrale Danone will maintain its lead in yoghurt on the strength of its reputation for quality as well as for its wide range of health and wellness products under the Activia brand. It has also recently launched a range of new product developments, including Danone Xtra and Danone…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Centrale Danone will continue to lead yoghurt and sour milk in 2020 despite 2018 boycott, while new product developments will add interest to product area

Loyalty will help Cooperative COPAG maintain lead in sour milk drinks despite relatively high prices

Product bundling will increasingly be used to attract interest and boost sales in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Yoghurt and sour milk expected to develop into the forecast period, with wider availability and advertising campaigns

Increasing health awareness will drive new FF product developments into the forecast period

New product developments expected to drive interest in yoghurt and sour milk products into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

….….Continued

