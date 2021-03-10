Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Yoghurt in Japan looks set to successfully reverse the decline in sales seen since 2016, with growth in 2020 being driven by a preventative health trend stemming from COVID-19. As the COVID-19 crisis unfolded, sales of food containing healthy bacteria, such as natto, Japanese fermented soybeans, and yoghurt have soared as they are widely believed to help strengthen the immune system. This trend is expected to continue even after the threat of COVID-19 diminishes, with COVID-19 having increased a…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers turn to yoghurt to boost their immune system

Manufacturers target more specific health claims as a path to growth

Meiji and Yakult battle for the lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Yoghurt on a strong footing heading into the forecast period thanks to health benefits

New product development and innovation expected to continue over the forecast period

Plant-based yoghurt showing early signs of promise

