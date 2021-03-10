Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Yoghurt in Japan looks set to successfully reverse the decline in sales seen since 2016, with growth in 2020 being driven by a preventative health trend stemming from COVID-19. As the COVID-19 crisis unfolded, sales of food containing healthy bacteria, such as natto, Japanese fermented soybeans, and yoghurt have soared as they are widely believed to help strengthen the immune system. This trend is expected to continue even after the threat of COVID-19 diminishes, with COVID-19 having increased a…
Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Japan
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers turn to yoghurt to boost their immune system
Manufacturers target more specific health claims as a path to growth
Meiji and Yakult battle for the lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Yoghurt on a strong footing heading into the forecast period thanks to health benefits
New product development and innovation expected to continue over the forecast period
Plant-based yoghurt showing early signs of promise
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
….….Continued
