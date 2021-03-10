Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks are expected to remain resistant to any negative impact that may come from COVID-19, and as such, retail volume growth is predicted to increase compared to 2019. This increase is expected to be the result of consumer stockpiling goods, with a state of emergency declared in March 2020, when all non-essential services and retailers were closed across the country. This led to consumers worrying about potential stock issues, with some also concerned about…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857878-sweet-biscuits-snack-bars-and-fruit-snacks-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-storage-area-network-san-switches-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2027-2021-02-17

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-diaper-changing-stations-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling and home seclusion boosts retail volume growth for plain biscuits, however, a lack of on-the-go consumption stifles value growth for snack bars

The health and wellness trend becomes increasingly important during the outbreak of COVID-19, supporting sales of healthier options

Mondelez Romania retains its lead, however, private label players record share as consumers reach for cheaper options during the initial outbreak of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth is predicted to be positive across the forecast period, however, both retail volume and value growth will be lower than predicted growth for 2020

Protein/energy bars are set to lead value and volume growth across the forecast period, as the health and wellness trend grows increasingly important

E-commerce retailing is predicted to gather pace as consumers increase their use of online shopping during the COVID-19 lockdown

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105