Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The shift towards healthier lifestyles and consumers’ busy working schedules will underpin the continued development of snack bars in Morocco in 2020. Snack bars are not only consumed by urban dwellers as a breakfast product due to hectic lifestyles, but also by those who engage in sporting activities, as a result of the products’ nutritional benefits. As a result of this expected increase in 2020, some modern retailing stores, such as Carrefour, have designed dedicated shelves for snack bars.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Snack bars have convenient and healthy image but will be hindered by high prices in 2020, while wafers will see strong current retail value growth

Mondelez will continue to lead sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks in 2020

Stock Pralim Maroc will maintain second rank in 2020, trying to close the gap with Mondelez with large investments and new product launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

International players’ financial strength will put them in prime position into the forecast period, as smaller players will face squeezed margins

Organic biscuits expected to see growth into the forecast period, thanks to healthy lifestyle trend

Offerings of small packet sizes likely to increase in the forecast period, as a healthier and lower cost option

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Snack Bars by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Cate

….….Continued

