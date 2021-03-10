Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sugar confectionery remains concentrated in standard and economy price bands in 2020, with offerings such as cheap milk boiled sweets and milk caramels performing well, especially attractive during the outbreak of COVID-19 where consumers focused on lower unit prices.

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sugar Confectionery in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pastilles, gums, jellies and chews record stifled retail volume growth as consumers focus on essential grocery items during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mints suffer from a lack of on-the-go consumption moments, while medicated confectionary benefits from the outbreak of COVID-19

While several international players lose share, including leader Mars Romania SRL, Roshen One SRL records the highest growth in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Pastilles, gums, jellies and chews will recover from negative volume growth, as children return to shopping with their parents in grocery retailing outlets

On-the-go consumption boosts growth for mints, lollipops and boiled sweets across the forecast period

Medicated confectionery will continue to perform well, recording the highest retail volume growth across the forecast period, despite higher price-points

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

