Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Following stockpiling, particularly of toffees, caramels and nougat, other sugar confectionery and medicated confectionery, retail volume sales are expected to stabilise in 2020. Products in medicated confectionery were in demand and purchased as a supply of basic medication and treatment for mild flu symptoms. The stockpiling effect is not expected to last long as consumers would have to go through their current supply of lozenges and are unlikely to continue purchasing as much. In 2020, Nestlé…

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sugar Confectionery in Australia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar aversion continues to impact sales in 2020

Co-branding to boost sales

Nestlé maintains its leading position in sugar confectionery

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sugar aversion to continue to limit future growth

The sugar tax debate remains

Private label set to gain further ground

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

