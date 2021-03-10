Global Savoury Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Savoury snacks is predicted to remain resilient to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Romania, with consumers continuing to buy savoury snacks to enjoy in the home. As such, retail volume growth is predicted to be marginally improved compared to 2019, driven by savoury biscuits, potato chips, tortilla chips and pretzels.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Savoury Snacks in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Salty snacks benefit from home seclusion, however, traditional consumption outdoors and at parties, limits growth for nuts, seeds and trail mix in 2020

The growing trend towards health and wellness is boosted by the outbreak of COVID-19, as some consumers reach for healthier options

Intersnack Romania is the undisputed leader, as private label offerings gain ground in 2020, benefiting from low price-points

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Savoury snacks is set to record positive growth across the forecast period, however, levels will not match retail volume and value growth of 2020

Nuts, seeds and trail mixes will continue to bring in high sales; however, volume and value growth will lower, as unit prices increase

Tortilla chips set to lead retail volume and value growth, benefiting from the gluten-free trend and the popularity of salty snacks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

….….Continued

