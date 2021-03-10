Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a major impact on consumption of packaged food, with lockdown and social distancing measures affecting snacking behaviour in multiple ways. For sugar confectionery, categories that have more functional properties, such as medicated confectionery and mints that are used to freshen one’s breath, are not likely to perform as well as categories like pastilles, gums, jellies, and chews, which are meant to be consumed at home and shared. Impulse sugar confectionery catego…

Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sugar Confectionery in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown measures negatively impact impulse and on-the-go consumption

Rising demand for healthier and functional ingredients boosts power mints sales

Leading brands focus on novelties and innovative marketing to attract consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Desire for small pleasures to drive demand for sugar confectionery

New brands from Japan and South Korea to enter pastilles, gums, jellies and chews

Growing importance of healthy and functional positioning

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

