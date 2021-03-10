Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The increasingly high obesity rate in Malaysia is driving consumers to reduce their sugar intake. Sugar confectionery, including boiled sweets, pastilles, gums, jellies and chews, as well as toffees, caramels and nougat will be one of the most affected product areas in the review period. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their sugar intake and are consuming sugar confectionery less frequently. Moreover, the Malaysian government has urged organisations to reduce the retail selling price of…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sugar Confectionery in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

An increasingly health conscious consumer base will slow demand for sugar confectionery

Convenience stores are the key distribution channel for sugar confectionery

Medicated confectionery will see a boost in value retail sales in 2020, due to health concerns

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

As health awareness increases and diabetes rates rise, sugar confectionery is likely to continue declining into the forecast period

Social media is likely to become important to international companies into the forecast period

Price reductions and promotional bundle sales are likely to be important into the near forecast period, as consumers become more price sensitive

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

